Empire's Sort-Of Series Finale Ends on a Happy Note for the Lyons

Empire has come to an end. Sort of. Maybe. But also maybe not.

The Fox drama was in the middle of shooting its second to last episode ever when production had to shut down due to the pandemic, meaning tonight's episode currently serves as the series finale, but it might not serve as the series finale forever, depending on what happens when production can resume.

As showrunner Brett Mahoney told TVLine, there's a lot to consider, including whether the sets and the cast are still available.

So for now, we've got tonight's episode, a sort of mishmash of what was supposed to be the second to last and third to last episode that featured two deaths, a breakup, a music festival, and a movie premiere, as well as a ton of Lyon family flashbacks as Cookie and Lucious found their way back to each other, after getting their company back.