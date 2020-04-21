The Bachelor's Peter Weber Calls Out Madison Prewett for Spilling the Tea on His Love Life

During Madison's interview she mentioned that her and Kelley were "best friends" and "inseparable throughout the entire process."

"Everyone joked we were the dynamic duo. Really leaned on each other through that entire thing…," the reality TV personality shared of her friendship. "We were really, really close and talked 24/7."

She adds that she was "hurt and thrown off" to find out that Kelley and Peter had been spending a lot of time together.

In fact, the 28-year-old pilot recently revealed that he's been staying with the Chicago-based lawyer in the Windy City, especially amid the stay-at-home orders due to Coronavirus.

"I want the best for the both of them, but I definitely was thrown off…," Madison said of the duo's recent hangouts. "To be honest what was really confusing for me is that two days before [Peter] was spotted in Chicago, he was calling me and texting me being like, 'I miss you; let's get back together.'"

She continued: "Again, he had texted me two days before, so when he texted after it had been out for a couple of days and he just sent me this like long text kind of explaining himself, but not really. Kind of sharing the current situation. I was very kind back... I told him, 'What I'm saying, what I'm confused about Peter is two days ago you were telling me how much you love me and wanted to get back together and now you're with the one person that was like my best friend.'"