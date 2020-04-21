Watch Jojo Siwa Take Off Her Signature Bow to Reveal Her Natural Hair

Jojo Siwa is trying out a brand new look, high ponytail and bow not included.

The teen phenom's bubblegum aesthetic and larger-than-life persona has become synonymous with her multi-million dollar empire. So much so, that Jojo's fans would rarely ever see the 16-year-old without a brightly colored bow perched atop her blonde ponytail... until now.

In a video shared to Jojo's TikTok, the YouTuber ditches her go-to accessory and reveals her natural waves for the first time.

Jojo decided to reveal this side of after asking her nearly 19 million followers what they'd like to see her do for a TikTok video. "Dress normal for a day," the top commenter wrote. Soon thereafter, Jojo made good on the fan's request.