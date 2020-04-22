Back to Basics: How the Royal Family Is Boosting Morale in Britain and Beyond

On April 5, Queen Elizabeth II did something she has only had to do so many times over the course of her almost 70-year reign.

She sat down and reassured us that everything was going to be OK.

Well, first and foremost she was reassuring everyone in the United Kingdom and assorted Commonwealth realms (everywhere her royal light touches, if you will)—but nowadays, 21st-century technology being what it is, her audience is really the whole world, a world that right now obviously needs some help with keeping calm and carrying on.

So, if you've ever wondered what it is that Britain's royal family is good for in this day and age... It's this. If now isn't the time for a group of people to shine whose close-to-sole purpose is to listen intently, offer encouragement and instill pride in a wounded nation, then when is?