The Bachelor's Madison Prewett Tells All: Her Virginity, Peter Weber's Mom and Kelley Flanagan's Betrayal

Since Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor came to a dramatic end a lot has happened.

At first, it seemed he and Madison Prewett would try to see if they could pick things up where they left off. After all, the two reality stars said they still had strong feelings for one another.

But, two days after the finale, they decided to part ways for good. Peter shared, "Madi and I have mutually decided not to pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us."

And so it seemed the former Bachelor would continue his search for the future Mrs. Weber for the time being—That is, until Kelley Flanagan came into the picture. In late March it appeared she and the pilot were once again dating, as they were spotted together in her hometown of Chicago. Since then they've been social distancing together, to the surprise of much of Bachelor Nation and Madi in particular.