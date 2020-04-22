Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Potential Sperm Donor to Kendall and Kourtney

Could congratulations eventually be in order for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson?

Perhaps—even if they don't have plans to get back together. In this clip from Thursday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe is discussing the ins and outs of the egg-freezing process, which she's recently begun.

"I've been doing hormone injections for about five days," she tells Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. "And the injection process has been fine. I don't know why I'm like, 'Oh, okay, it's not that bad.'"

Khloe goes on to explain that her doctor thinks she'll have a number of viable eggs, but there are no guarantees. However, if she were to incorporate a sperm donor, that might boost her chances of being able to get pregnant.

"Dr. Huang was saying that the bonus of doing embryos, you get to see, like, what are your stronger embryos, which are healthy, you get to already know all that..." she says.

She continues, "Which, I do have a sperm donor, but..."

Both Kendall and Kourtney cut Khloe off and express their confusion.