Join E!'s Scott Tweedie for HappE! Hour With Maluma, Adam Lambert & More Stars!

Your HappE! Hour is about to get musical.

We're, of course, talking about E! News and Pop of the Morning co-host Scott Tweedie's exciting new digital Instagram Live series where he'll interview the biggest names in music and entertainment. Slated to kick-off this week, Tweedie will be taking to E! News' IG to chat with artists about new music, self-isolation and so much more.

With many people stuck at home during this time, HappE! Hour provides the perfect escape, as well as, a chance for fans to reconnect with their favorite artists and even play some fun games. And, if you've seen Tweedie's Instagram, you know that the E! personality knows a thing or two about happy hour.

Tweedie will welcome his first guest, American Idol alum and chart-topping artist Adam Lambert, on E! News Instagram Live this Thursday, Apr. 23 at 5 p.m. PT. Not only will Tweedie and Lambert catch up virtually, but the 38-year-old singer will dish all about his latest album, Velvet (out now).