30 Celebrity Yearbook Photos You Have to See to Believe

Celebrities, they're just like us... with their awkward school yearbook photos.

As many graduation celebrations have migrated online, been canceled or postponed until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—past and current students are sharing their own yearbook photos as part of a new trend meant to support and uplift the Class of 2020.

While these high school seniors and other college students who won't be walking on stage to commemorate this special milestone mourn what would have been one of the most special days of their lives, others on social media are using the hashtag #Classof2020 to show their support and look toward the future.

From Gwen Stefani's bob haircut, Leonardo DiCaprio's playful yearbook pic, Paris Hilton's on brand yearbook quote, Chrissy Teigen's perfect smile, Blake Shelton's iconic mullet, Ed Helms hilarious pic and Sean Penn's moody yearbook shot, there's so many celebrity yearbook pictures that you might have never seen.