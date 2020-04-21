Jodie Turner-Smith Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Joshua Jackson

It's officially a party of three!

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby girl, into the world.

"Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," the new mama's rep tells E! News.

It was confirmed that the duo was expecting in Dec. 2019.

Most recently, the two were spotted stepping out for breakfast over the weekend on Mar. 14, mere weeks before her expected due date. The 41-year-old actor was seen with his arm around his 33-year-old wife, looking ready as can be for the arrival of their daughter.

According to the Dawson's Creek alum, he and Jodie waited until they could be together to find out whether or not she was pregnant.

"We kind of had an inkling. Cycles change," he said on The Graham Norton Show. "This was literally the most joyous moment of my life. She was working out of town and I asked her to hold off a couple days before taking a test so we could do it together."