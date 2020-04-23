Oh, Honey! The Best Moments From Will & Grace's Revival

Will & Grace is saying goodbye. Again.

After the beloved and groundbreaking NBC sitcom was successfully revived in 2017, returning to the network's comedy lineup to act as an anchor for an additional three seasons over a decade after first going off the air, the series is signing off once more with its second series finale on Thursday, April 23. And that means our Thursday nights are going to be a whole lot less funny without the antics of Will Truman, Grace Adler, Jack McFarland and Karen Walker to look forward to.

"When NBC had the opportunity to reconnect this amazing cast and creative team, we jumped at the chance," said George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, Co-Chairmen, NBC Entertainment, in a statement last July when they revealed the show would be coming to an end after 11 overall seasons."The impact and legacy of Will & Grace simply can't be overstated, both as a true game-changer in the portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the finest comedies in television history. A huge thank you to [co-creators] Max [Mutchnik], David [Kohan], [director] Jimmy [Burrows] and a cast that is second to none for their brilliance over an incredible run."

Before we say goodbye to Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally for the second time, let's send them off by taking a look back at the best moments each of them had to offer in this revival.