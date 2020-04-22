EXCLUSIVE!

Married at First Sight's Meka Reveals Why She Really Divorced Michael

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Meka Jones is ready to speak her truth.

One week after viewers watched the Married at First Sight star express her wishes to divorce her husband Michael Watson on Decision Day, it's safe to say there are no regrets. 

In an exclusive statement to E! News, Meka explained why she couldn't stay in the marriage after the eight-week experiment.

"I signed up to be Married at First Sight because I wanted to find my person. I wanted someone that I could experience life with, someone to grow with and build lifelong memories with," she shared with us. "I think the reason my marriage didn't work out was because it was built on lies. Michael wasn't honest about who he was and that affected the marriage in a huge way. We had other struggles, of course, but everything else I think we could've overcome."

Meka continued, "In the future I hope that Michael can look back on this experience and really get the help that he needs so that he can be prepared to enter into a relationship. For myself, I am beyond hopeful that I will find the man of my dreams." 

Photos

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

During tonight's reunion airing on Lifetime, host Kevin Frazier will sit down with all of the couples to see where they stand nearly five months after Decision Day.

Married at First Sight, Meka Jones, Michael Watson

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

In an exclusive sneak peek obtained by E! News, Meka and Michael appear on different pages after watching a recap of their love story.

"Honestly, it's crazy to watch how much I went through. This was my life for two months. Two months of begging somebody to just be honest," she shared. "Watching it back and watching all the inconsistencies, that's only a portion of it. It's mind boggling to me."

Michael replied, "I understand what she said. That's not my experience in the marriage."

Watch the conversation unfold when Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs tonight at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.  And mark your calendars for the premiere of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam May 20 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

Trending Stories

Latest News
American Idol

Ryan Seacrest Brings Back Original American Idol Desk for Remote Shows

Exclusive: "Married at First Sight" Reunion Peek

Empire

Empire's Sort-Of Series Finale Ends on a Happy Note for the Lyons

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart's Natascha Explains Why She Dropped That Cheating Bomb

The Situation Is Down to Do His Own "Jersey Shore" Spinoff

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2020: Vote in the Elite 8

The Bold Type

The Bold Type Season 4B Gets a Premiere Date and a Sneak Peek

TAGS/ Married at First Sight , Reality TV , TV , Divorces , Couples , Exclusives , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.