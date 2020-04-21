Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Shares Her 20-Pound Weight Loss Secrets

Katie Maloney-Schwartz is SUR-ving us the tea!

If there's anyone who knows how to keep it real on- and off-the-cameras, it's the Vanderpump Rules star.

Over the weekend, the Bravolebrity got honest and open about her health, wellness and weight loss journey.

She took to Instagram Stories on Sunday afternoon to answer her followers' questions, according to Bravo—who reported on her responses before the Stories expired.

When one fan asked if she lost weight, the reality TV star replied: "I have... and thank you. I've lost a little over 20 pounds."

She added, "It feels good."

Soon after, another follower asked if she would break down her weight loss secrets. Luckily for her loyal fans, Katie gladly shared her tips.

For starters, she admitted she was "trying to diet" and cut out certain foods and drinks, including alcohol and sugar. The Bravo star took it one step further by scheduling a doctor's appointment.