TV's Top Leading Lady 2020: Vote in the Elite 8

by TV Scoop Team | Tue., Apr. 21, 2020 12:00 PM

TV's Top Leading Lady

Happy Tuesday, friends!

Somehow we've nearly made it to the end of this tournament, and it's time to vote in the Elite 8 of TV's Top Leading Lady 2020! After a brutal Sweet 16, only one actress from each remaining show is still in the running, so no more costars will have to compete against each other. That may help within your fandom, but it doesn't make it any easier on our end! 

Now, it's time for you to vote!

The remaining competitors are: The 100's Eliza Taylor, Anne With an E's Amybeth McNulty, Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards, Outlander's Caitriona Balfe, Sanditon's Rose Williams, Supergirl's Katie McGrath, Unstoppable's Barbara Lopez, and Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano

Shockingly only four can make it on to the final four, so they need your votes to remain in the game! 

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

You know what to do below. 

TV's Top Leading Lady 2020: Elite 8
Barbara Lopez vs. Rose Williams
48.7%
51.3%
Melanie Scrofano vs. Caitriona Balfe
56.4%
43.6%
Eliza Taylor vs. Amybeth McNulty
53.4%
46.6%
Emily Bett Rickards vs. Katie McGrath
50.5%
49.5%

Voting will remain open until Thursday, April 23 at 12 p.m. PT. 

