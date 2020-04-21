TV's Top Leading Lady 2020: Vote in the Elite 8

by TV Scoop Team | Tue., Apr. 21, 2020 12:00 PM
Happy Tuesday, friends!
Somehow we've nearly made it to the end of this tournament, and it's time to vote in the Elite 8 of TV's Top Leading Lady 2020! After a brutal Sweet 16, only one actress from each remaining show is still in the running, so no more costars will have to compete against each other. That may help within your fandom, but it doesn't make it any easier on our end!
Now, it's time for you to vote!
The remaining competitors are: The 100's Eliza Taylor, Anne With an E's Amybeth McNulty, Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards, Outlander's Caitriona Balfe, Sanditon's Rose Williams, Supergirl's Katie McGrath, Unstoppable's Barbara Lopez, and Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano.
Shockingly only four can make it on to the final four, so they need your votes to remain in the game!
You know what to do below.
Voting will remain open until Thursday, April 23 at 12 p.m. PT.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?