Outer Banks Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Spill Everything You Want to Know

Need a vacation from your social distancing? Head to Netflix's Outer Banks. Let series star Chase Stokes take it away:

"It's four friends who live in this kind of crappy part of town called the Cut. While they're living there, a hurricane comes and knocks out all the power. They find out that there's a shipwreck that my dad has been trying to find for a number of years…that sunk with $400 million in gold. After my dad's been missing, we find a certain clue that could lead us to either where the gold is or find my dad," Stokes told E! News' Lilliana Vazquez.