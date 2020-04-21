YouTuber Casey Neistat's Experience With a Random Act of Kindness Will Encourage You To Give Back

Majority of the time, hitting or scratching another person's car leads to anger and frustration, but if you are YouTuber Casey Neistat, it means just the opposite.

Neistat, who has 12 million subscribers on the video streaming platform, took to Twitter to explain what happened when he scratched someone's car while parking his truck. He did the right thing and left a note, complete with an apology for the inconvenience, an offer to pay for the damages and his phone number where he could be reached.

"Been complaining about LA a lot, lemme share why I love LA." Neistat wrote to his followers "I scratched a guys car this morning when parking my truck, total accident, small but noticeable scratch." He added that he left a note on the windshield that read, "Hello. I scratched the hood of your car while parking mine. Please call/text so I can pay for the repair. My sincerest apologies for the trouble."