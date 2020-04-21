EXCLUSIVE!

The Bold Type Season 4B Gets a Premiere Date and a Sneak Peek

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Apr. 21, 2020 11:30 AM

The Bold Type won't be leaving us hanging for that much longer. 

E! News can officially announce that Freeform's stylish BFFs will be back for the second half of season four on Thursday, June 11, at 10 p.m., and you can get a little sneak peek with an introduction by Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy in the intro above. 

The first half of season said goodbye in March with the wedding of Sutton and Richard, along with some major changes for all three girls. Sutton's now been promoted to stylist, meaning she and Richard will continue to be long-distance, while Kat lost her job at Scarlet after standing up to the boss. Jane, meanwhile, ended things with her boyfriend after learning he cheated on her, and went through with her double mastectomy. 

In the back half, Jane's now got a new body and new responsibilities to manage, Kat has to find a new direction, and Sutton gets some "shocking" news that upends her world.

Plus, Melora Hardin makes her TV directing debut with the second episode back!

While production shut down before the final two episodes of the season were finished, there's still plenty of season four to enjoy, and you can catch up on episodes on Hulu while you, in Freeform's words, "#StaytheFFHome."

The Bold Type returns Thursday, June 11 at 10 p.m. on Freeform. 

