Eminem Celebrates 12 Years of Sobriety

One day at a time, Eminemhas reached 12 years of sobriety.

The 15-time Grammy winner took to social media late Monday in honor of a special milestone—the anniversary of his sobriety. "Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid," he captioned a photo of his 12-year sobriety coin commemorating the occasion.

The coin features the words "unity," "service" and "recovery" and has the reminder, "One day at a time" at the top of the pin.

The star has previously discussed his past addiction to prescription drugs, telling Rolling Stone in 2011, "I was taking so many pills that I wasn't even taking them to get high anymore. I was taking them to feel normal. Not that I didn't get high. I just had to take a ridiculous amount. I want to say in a day I could consume anywhere from 40 to 60 Valium. And Vicodin… maybe 20, 30? I don't know. I was taking a lot of s--t."