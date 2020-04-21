Happy Taurus Season! See Which Celebrities Share the Sun Sign

by Kelsey Klemme | Tue., Apr. 21, 2020 11:00 AM
Happy Taurus season!
We're officially celebrating the second sign of the zodiac, which also means that over the next month some of our favorite stars will be ringing in their birthdays.
Taureans are in great company when it comes to which celebrities also call it their sun sign.
When you look at the classic characteristics of the astrological sign, it's no surprise that there are plenty of A-listers who share it.
Those who are ruled by the second house are patient and dedicated to their goals, slowly and steadily building empires like Tina Fey has in comedy or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has with pretty much every major movie in the past few years.
Taureans also love to indulge in the finer things a little, which is why it makes so much sense that George Clooney's Casamigos tequila brand is such a fit for the star.
With celebs like Cher, Adele, Gigi Hadid, David Beckham and more all falling under the sign, you can tell that Tarurus hard work and artistry pay off.
Check out which stars call themselves Taurus below!
Aaron Poole
If you were heartbroken when Criminal Minds ended this year, have no fear because you can still catch Shemar Moore in his newest show, S.W.A.T.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bored in the house during quarantine? Sarah Paulson's latest show, Mrs. America, just premiered on Wednesday and you can watch the feminist drama by tuning in on Hulu.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Her Majesty is ringing in her 94th birthday and while she has cancelled her big birthday plans in light of coronavirus, we're still sending her a happy birthday from across the pond!
Article continues below
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The Grey's Anatomy and Supernatural star has found a new home on TV in his role as Negan on AMC's The Walking Dead.
Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Prada
The model doesn't hold back when people come for her boyfriend, Zayn Malik. Earlier this year, Jake Paul criticized the former One Direction member only to be torn apart by Hadid on Twitter.
Responding to the YouTuber's insult about Malik coming "home alone to ur big ass hotel room," Hadid fired back on Twitter writing, ""Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ..."
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The WWE Raw star is too cute with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh and has even sparked some engagement rumors recently when his leading lady was sporting a ring on that finger recently.
Article continues below
Trae Patton/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank
The bubbly singer makes our day anytime we see an episode of her new daytime show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actress just nabbed her first-ever Best Actress Oscar this year for her role in Judy.
People Picture/Foudre/Shutterstock
While the Step Up performer may be a Taurus, he is also a little skeptical of astrology apps after being convinced that one called The Pattern had been eavesdropping on him during a therapy session.
Article continues below
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
We think the actress is amazing, but don't just take it from us!
That there is a Golden Globes award named after her to honor outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen proves that hilarious celeb is an icon.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jessica Alba isn't just an accomplished actress, she's also an entrepreneur! The Sin City performer started her ethical baby and beauty products company, The Honest Company, in 2011.
Alex Berliner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The twin HGTV stars' latest show Celebrity IOU features celebs like Brad Pitt and Melissa McCarthy gifting someone important in their lives a home makeover of their dreams.
Article continues below
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Kill Bill star is known for her legacy in film but also her second legacy: her daughter Maya Hawke breaking out as a star in the latest season of Stranger Things.
The two are the ultimate mother-daughter duo, including looking super stylish at last year's Fashion Week together.
Lloyd Bishop/NBC
The star of Seinfeld is still making us laugh with his latest web-series-turned-Netflix-show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actress' upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 may have been pushed due to coronavirus, but we can't wait until we get to see her reprise her role as Wonder Woman again on the big screen.
Article continues below
Shutterstock
The Bring It On alum has been impressing us for decades with her performance skills and earned a Golden Globes nomination this year for her work in On Becoming a God in Central Florida.
Matt Crossick/PA Wire
While Mother's Day is still around the corner in the US, for the UK it is celebrated in March and David Beckham took the day to wish all of the women in his life a wonderful Mother's Day.
The soccer star posted photos of his wife Victoria Beckham, his mother-in-law Jackie Adams and his mother Sandra Beckham to Instagram with the caption, "Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing mums. We love you so much. so sad we can't all be together today but wanted you to know how much we miss and love you."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
He may be one of cinema's toughest action stars, but the real Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is actually a little bit of a softie in real life.
The father-of-three recently shared an adorable photo of him and his daughter Tiana, writing, ""[Heart] is full of gratitude for a beautiful birthday weekend with our lil' 2 year old tornado of love, strength & wit, baby Tia." Aww.
Article continues below
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
If you miss NSYNC, you're not alone! Lance Bass recently revealed that he and his former bandmates are having weekly virtual happy hours together while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic!
The singer has been all over our radar from giving her BFF a performance at their wedding to partying it up with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at an Oscars after-party, but we're also excited since the performer has teased that a new album is coming soon!
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
While he may have hung up his cape as Superman, you can still catch Henry Cavill on your screen in Netflix's fantasy series, The Witcher.
Article continues below
Charles Dharapak/AP/Shutterstock
We fell in love with the actor from ER to, well everything he's ever been in, but the star isn't just a talented actor!
He's also a successful businessman, with his Casamigos tequila brand having been bought for $1 billion in 2017. We'll take a shot to that!
Maury Phillips/WireImage
The Latin Grammy-winner is one of the most prominent voices in music, but he's also a style icon, too.
From metallic sweatsuits to colorful ensembles, the performer's bold style makes him one of the best-dressed men we know.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The Saturday Night Live star isn't just funny, she's also a fashion icon. Which is why we were thrilled when she launched her plus-size fashion line, Pauline, last year.
Article continues below
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Kenan Thompson has set multiple records at Saturday Night Live, from setting the record for being the longest-tenured cast member to performing the most celebrity impressions on the storied sketch show.
And with the show having produced a remote version of their program while we are all social distancing, there is a good chance we'll still get to see the talented actor every Saturday night.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Mr. Robot actor made lots of waves in 2018 when he played Freddie Mercury in the musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, with the actor eventually taking home the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal.
REX/Shutterstock
The Girls actress went back to the late 1960's last year when we saw her play a hippie in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.
Article continues below
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
The funny host also loves to give back, such as when he helped host the One World: Together at Home alongside Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.
The event, which was put on by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, highlighted the frontline health workers who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Stevie Wonder is one of the most prominent voices in the music industry, but we also got to see him marry his longtime girlfriend Tomeeka Robyn Bracy in 2017!
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Remember how we said Sarah Paulson had a new show? Well you can also catch Ocean's 8 star Cate Blanchett alongside her in their latest series, Mrs. America.
Article continues below
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live alum is thankfully blessing us with new shows!
The iconic performer and producer's Girls5Eva will be coming to NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, and the Mean Girls writer will also be creating a new animated series called Mulligan for Netflix.
Getty Images for Nickelodeon
The Dance Moms alum is now a worldwide phenomenon! The hairbow-wearing singer now sells out giant music tours and has superstar fans like Miley Cyrus and North West
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Bachelorette contestant may not have found his love on the reality dating show, but that's okay because he is now engaged to Modern Family's Sarah Hyland and honestly their love story is too cute.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
Cher is a total icon and the queen of camp, so it was fitting that during last year's Met Gala the star gave attendees like Bella Hadid and Hailee Steinfeld a surprise performance.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?