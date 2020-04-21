Russell Wilson’s Reaction to Ciara Doing Her Nails Is Priceless

Russell Wilson can't wait for Ciara's manicure appointments to resume

On Tuesday, the professional athlete made a hilarious cameo in the pregnant star's Instagram video, where she was giving herself an at-home manicure. As the "One, Two Step" singer filed away at her nails, it became clear that social distancing has gotten the best of Russell.

"When the nail shop is closed," she captioned the post. Sitting next to Russell as she filed her nails, Ciara addressed the camera, saying, "This is how it goes, ladies." Meticulously filing each nail, she received an unimpressed glance from the Seattle Seahawks player, who appeared to be bothered by the sound.

Laughing at his expression, the mom of two continued, "Just another day of quarantine." Still fazed by the noise, Russell gave Ciara an eye-roll and held his head in his hand. As she moved on to her next finger, he leaned back in his chair and rolled his eyes back, hoping she would be finished soon.