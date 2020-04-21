Dwayne Johnson's Birthday Tribute to 2-Year-Old Daughter Tiana Will Warm Your Heart

Dwayne Johnson just shared a very sweet birthday message for his 2-year-old daughter, Tiana.

The Jumanji star took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to post an adorable photo from his baby girl's birthday celebration. In his social media post, Johnson—who welcomed Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian on April 17, 2018—wrote that he's "full of gratitude" after his daughter's birthday weekend.

"[Heart] is full of gratitude for a beautiful birthday weekend with our lil' 2 year old tornado of love, strength & wit, baby Tia," The Rock wrote. "Spending every day, all day with my girls has been the best silver lining blessing during this challenging pandemic."

"Raising a birthday bottle of milk and toasting Bop, Peppa Pig and a house full of estrogen," Johnson added with a wink.

In the birthday photo that Johnson posted, a smiling Tiana can be seen holding a bottle of milk while sitting on a table next to her cake.