Lost Jobs, Reconnection and Ambiguous Relationships on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined

Cortney

Cortney appeared in the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days where she went to Spain to meet her internet boyfriend. Their chemistry was strong, but not strong enough to overcome jealousy and trust issues. Now, she's in Naples, Florida with her "friend" Andy from Germany. Cortney works as the brand ambassador for Andy's period cup company. She went to his house for the weekend, but is now stuck there. They're constantly fighting, she said, and she wants to go home, but she's scared she'll silently infect her parents if she goes back.

"Andy calls me his girlfriend and thinks we're in a relationship," Cortney told cameras. But that's not how she sees it. "I'm trying to be nice right now, but I kind of hate him," she said.

Danielle

Danielle was originally on 90 Day Fiancé season two with Mohammed, a man she quickly married and eventually divorced in a bitter end to their relationship. Right now, she's living her kids and grandkids—there are seven people total in her Ohio home—and still working as a caregiver to mentally handicapped adults. Danielle said she hadn't seen Mohammed in three years, but they have forgiven each other and are back in contact, building a friendship. She told cameras she was worried about him on the road, he's a truck driver.