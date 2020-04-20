Kacey Musgraves Has the Best Advice if You Feel Like a ''F—king Mess'' These Days

Kacey Musgraves is blessing us with some timely and necessary words of wisdom.

The 31-year-old singer joined Willie Nelson to celebrate his birthday with an online live stream of his weed-themed party with celebrities like Ziggy Marley, Matthew McConaughey, Beto O'Rourke, Bill Maher, Jeff Bridges and more.

Before performing "Slow Burn" from the comfort of her own, Musgraves told fans and viewers watching at home that she understands "nobody knows what do during times like these."

"All you can do is your best and know that that's good enough," she went on. "So, some days I feel really productive and I do things around the house and I have fun actually and some days, I'm a f-cking mess and I'm a total b-tch, and I'm really irritable and I'm not in a good mood and I don't exercise and I eat... like crazy. It's all normal. So don't feel crazy, don't feel alone. Try to enjoy this 4/20."