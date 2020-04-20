Where Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Stand After He Denies Kaia Gerber Rumors

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Apr. 20, 2020 5:12 PM

Bottom line: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are still very much "together," an E! News source shared. 

The Riverdale star took to his Instagram Story overnight to address the rumors involving his relationship status with Kaia Gerber. In recent weeks, claims have been made on social media about his possible involvement with the 18-year-old model and since the 27-year-old actor has been in an on and off again relationship with his Riverdale co-star, the speculations haven't dwindled.

But Sprouse wants to set the record straight. "I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them," the actor wrote on social media. "But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [clown emoji]."

Now, according to an E! News source, "Lili and Cole are still together. They haven't been [in quarantine] together but haven't split." 

The source added, "Their relationship is always up and down but they do talk every day and care very much about one another. Lili and Cole have been trying to be more low-key."

"The photos of Kaia at Cole's house are old," the source shared with E! News. "Cole and Kaia are just friends and have never been romantic." 

Sprouse continued on Instagram, "When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."

"So in conclusion- please eat my delectable plump a--," Sprouse wrote. "(Making me post a goddamn white font insta story like a divorced mother of three)."

Sprouse and Reinhart first sparked romance rumors back in 2017 after they were spotting together at Comic-Con.  Last summer, the pair seemed to have called it quits after two years of dating but reunited months later.

