Where Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Stand After He Denies Kaia Gerber Rumors

Bottom line: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are still very much "together," an E! News source shared.

The Riverdale star took to his Instagram Story overnight to address the rumors involving his relationship status with Kaia Gerber. In recent weeks, claims have been made on social media about his possible involvement with the 18-year-old model and since the 27-year-old actor has been in an on and off again relationship with his Riverdale co-star, the speculations haven't dwindled.

But Sprouse wants to set the record straight. "I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them," the actor wrote on social media. "But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [clown emoji]."

Now, according to an E! News source, "Lili and Cole are still together. They haven't been [in quarantine] together but haven't split."