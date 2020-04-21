17 Clean, Green Beauty Items to Celebrate Earth Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Wednesday, April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day! There are plenty of ways you can celebrate and show your appreciation for our planet, like doing a little gardening, pick up litter, do some recycling or just enjoy nature for a little while. But we also recommend shopping some of our favorite clean beauty products.

For example, there's the fruit-pigmented blush that's free from crazy ingredients and comes in packaging made from recycled soda cans. Or the 100% biodegradable hair and body bar that will last you 30 to 40 showers. There's toxin-free hair color that won't irritate your scalp and nose, the intoxicating perfume that's biodegradable and carbon renewable, and even a lip jelly that will make you forget everything you ever disliked about lip gloss in one clean, green, vegan formula.

But that's just the beginning. Shop more of our favorite picks below!