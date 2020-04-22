London Brown Has Sherry Cola Flying in Epic Funny Dance Show Duet

Sherry Cola and London Brown know how to bring that "Boom Boom Pow."

In this clip from tonight's all-new The Funny Dance Show, the comedians for Team Heidi transform into hilarious superheroes for an epic duet. Dancing to The Black Eyed Peas' 2009 hit, Cola and Brown are "so 3008" in their bright-colored body suits, capes and masks.

While the twosome looks the part, do they dance the part? The answer: Yes!

Between the robot, the running man and their Dirty Dancing-esque lift, Cola and Brown's dance is certainly impressive. Not to mention, their usage of props and comic book-like set pieces adds to their superhero story.

No wonder competitor Jackie Tohn looks nervous as she remarks that their dance is "very cute."

"We just had to do what we had to do! Bring the funny and all that good stuff," the Ballers actor says following their routine.