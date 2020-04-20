The Baker and the Beauty Sneak Peek Shows the Aftermath of Daniel's Night with Noa

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Apr. 20, 2020 12:00 PM
Turns out celebrities can be really good for business.
On tonight's episode of The Baker and the Beauty, Daniel's (Victor Rasuk) family discovers that his night with Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelly) and the shoutout she gave them on social media gave their bakery its best day ever, and thus it's time for a celebration...and to bother Daniel some more about whether he's going to keep seeing his new friend. Noa has invited him to a fancy party, and he's in the midst of deciding if he's going to go.
At the end of last week's first episode, Daniel had been pretty sure his night with Noa was a one time thing (because of course he didn't know he's starring in a TV show all about ha baker and a beauty), but then she showed up at his door the next morning as a surprise.
Tonight's episode picks up right where the last one left off, and Daniel and Noa have a lot to talk about.
Daniel's family, meanwhile, is living it up, until something or someone interrupts their celebrations, as you can see in the exclusive clip above. You'll have to wait to see what that interruption is, but let's just say there's someone else Daniel has some unfinished business with.
The Baker and the Beauty airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?