6 Bloomin' Awesome Sites for Unique Mother's Day Flowers

Whoever you're shopping for this Mother's Day—mom, stepmom, grandma, godmother, auntie, dog mom, you name it—there's one gift (most) moms love: flowers! But we're not talking any old cookie-cutter bouquet. We plan on sending our moms something truly unique this year, especially since we can't be there in person to give hugs.

From farm-fresh finds to one-of-a-kind bouquets to allergy-friendly options, below are our favorite floral delivery services to shower your loved one with flowers.