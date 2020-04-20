Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly Dead at 33

Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly is dead at the age of 33, E! News has learned.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in Austin, Tex. confirmed the news, but have not yet reached an official cause of death. Mattingly's family, however, told E! News that she died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, April 16.

"We learned late Thursday night that it is believed that our dear sister with a larger-than-life personality took her own life," a family statement read. "Ashley moved closer to home a couple years ago and was living in Austin. It's maybe no secret that Ashley struggled with alcohol and substance abuse, but she wanted to and was working to get better."

The model found fame as Playboy's Miss March in 2011. In the years since, Mattingly mostly shied away from the spotlight, but clearly maintained a close relationship with her loved ones.

Mattingly's family said they are now taking care of her puppy, who she recently adopted to help "overcome these demons."