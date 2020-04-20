Will the Botched Docs Give Mega-Breasted Foxy a Butt to Match Her Boobs?

Botched BFFs?

Longtime fans of the show likely recognized a familiar face on tonight's all-new episode: Allegra, who had turned to Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif for help with her 4,600 cc breast implants back in season four. However, this time around, she wasn't looking for plastic surgery for herself, but for her friend and new patient, Foxy.

As it turns out, Foxy has even bigger implants than Allegra—ones she initially obtained on a trip to Germany and that she continues to expand by adding saline herself.

"As soon as Allegra walks in, I remember exactly who she is," Dr. Nassif says when the two arrive for Foxy's consultation. "I thought Allegra had the biggest breasts we'd ever seen—until we met Foxy."

But to the surgeons' surprise, Foxy isn't looking for help with her breasts. Instead, she wants butt implants that will make her body more proportionate.

"I'm really, really wanting ass implants," Foxy told Allegra before her appointment. "I want to maybe get a little bit of fat transfers to the side. I've had three fat transfers. I'm not happy with it."