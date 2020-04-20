Kourtney Kardashian Says Her "Favorite Birthday Present" Came From Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian's birthday present to Kourtney Kardashian might just be the sweetest gift ever.

To celebrate his big sister's 41st birthday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gifted her something that also paid tribute to their late father Robert Kardashian: His old record collection. Featuring classic tunes from timeless artists like Etta James, Luther Vandross, Ray Charles, Neil Young and more, Rob's sentimental gift was dubbed Kourtney's "favorite birthday present" in her Instagram Stories.

"Favorite birthday present: @robkardashianofficial gave me all my dad's old records," Kourtney shared, along with a snapshot of the pile of vintage records.

To make the mom of three's birthday even more special, sister Khloe Kardashian showered the woman of the hour with a stunning balloon arrangement, which was made in the shape of the Disney superfan's favorite character Minnie Mouse. But that wasn't the only birthday trick that the Revenge Body star had up her sleeve.