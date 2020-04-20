Kourtney Kardashian Says Her "Favorite Birthday Present" Came From Rob Kardashian

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Mon., Apr. 20, 2020 12:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Rob Kardashian's birthday present to Kourtney Kardashian might just be the sweetest gift ever. 

To celebrate his big sister's 41st birthday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gifted her something that also paid tribute to their late father Robert Kardashian: His old record collection. Featuring classic tunes from timeless artists like Etta James, Luther Vandross, Ray Charles, Neil Young and more, Rob's sentimental gift was dubbed Kourtney's "favorite birthday present" in her Instagram Stories.

"Favorite birthday present: @robkardashianofficial gave me all my dad's old records," Kourtney shared, along with a snapshot of the pile of vintage records. 

To make the mom of three's birthday even more special, sister Khloe Kardashian showered the woman of the hour with a stunning balloon arrangement, which was made in the shape of the Disney superfan's favorite character Minnie Mouse. But that wasn't the only birthday trick that the Revenge Body star had up her sleeve.

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian's Family Album

Since Kourtney's big day fell in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Khloe, Kendall Jenner and the famous family's pals surprised her with a social distancing-themed birthday celebration. Lining the street outside of her house, the sisters led a car parade for the POOSH founder.

Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, B-Day Gift

Instagram

"A quarantine birthday," wrote Kendall on Instagram, alongside a series of videos of about a dozen cars lined up outside of Kourtney's house honking and wishing her a happy birthday. Keeping things festive, the group of celebrators held up balloons and homemade birthday signs as they played Rihanna's "Birthday Cake" and Blackpink's "Birthday B-tch." 

"Car parade for @kourtneykardash birthday," Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story, giving fans a closer look at the epic festivities with videos. "This was amazing, everybody loves celebrating [you]." 

Making sure Kourtney felt the love, Khloe shared a heartwarming post to wish her older sister a happy birthday. "Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash!!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can't imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that," adding, "Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you're happy! You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you!"

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Big Time Rush, 2009

Big Time Rush's Surprise Reunion Just Cured Our Monday Blues

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie Harrison

Meghan Markle's Latest Accessories Are the Sweetest Nod to Prince Harry and Baby Archie

One World: Together at Home Event, Oprah Winfrey

9 Moments From the One World: Together at Home Concert You Might've Missed

Joe Keery's Twitter Appears Hacked, Posts Racial Slurs

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Shows Support for Sam Heughan After Bullying Revelation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Text Messages to Her Dad Before Royal Wedding Revealed in Court Docs

Madison Prewett, Kelley Flanagan

Madison Prewett's Comment About Kelley Flanagan Has Bachelor Fans Buzzing

TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Birthdays , Rob Kardashian , Kardashian News , Khloe Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.