Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Shows Support for Sam Heughan After Bullying Revelation

Caitriona Balfe has her co-star's back no matter what!

Last week, Outlander star Sam Heughan spoke out on social media and described nearly six years of bullying, harassment and stalking.

"My co-stars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I'm associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative," he wrote in part. "I've never spoken about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped these bullies would just go away."

Soon after Sam took his private struggles public, one of his co-stars showed her support online.

"Sad that Sam has had to come out and say all this. I would have thought mean bitchy behavior would have been left in the school yard," Caitriona wrote to her social media followers. "But unfortunately a VERY SMALL but very vocal part of this fandom use their energy to write and say awful untrue things."