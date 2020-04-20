Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Jaw-Dropping TikTok Dance Skills 1 Month After Welcoming Son

Jenna Dewan just stepped up everyone's TikTok game.

On Monday, the new mom, who welcomed her son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee one month ago, made her TikTok debut with a jaw-dropping dance video. After being challenged by her pal Sara Foster to participate in the "Intentions" Dance Challenge, which is choreographed to the hit Justin Bieber song, Jenna put on her dancing shoes and mastered the moves.

"Okay okay okay...I'm here @tiktok! Challenge accepted @sarafoster!" the dancing pro captioned her video, where she can be seen sporting a pink loungewear set and bopping along to the beat.

Seeing her epic video, Sara responded, "I need to understand how a body can move like this. Especially a body that had a baby 4 weeks ago." Accepting defeat, she also commented, "I will delete myself doing this dance , burn all traces of it and never dance again. You are perfection."

The Barely Famous star wasn't the only celeb to praise Jenna's video. Kate Hudson wrote, "Wait…what?! U had a baby five seconds ago! Amazing," followed by Emmanuelle Chriqui, who commented, "YES!!!! She's back." Molly Sims chimed in, writing, "Yes MOMMA." And Kate Bosworth commented, "I literally can not with you!!!"

Jenna Dewan, TikTok Debut

Instagram

On March 10, Jenna announced she gave birth to her and Steve Kazee's son on social media with a heartwarming post: "Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

Since her little bundle of joy's arrival, the Step Up star has been treating her Instagram followers to several sweet snapshots of Callum.

Encouraging her fans to practice social distancing, Jenna posted a picture of her and her baby boy snuggling and wrote, "What day is it...? #stayhome."

In another post, the mom of two shared a video of her, Callum and her 6-year-old daughter Evie, who she shares with ex Channing Tatum, having a fun-filled dance party to the Trolls World Tour soundtrack.

"Thank you @dreamworks for making our quarantine so much more fun today..i seriously lovedddd #trollsworldtour," she captioned the adorable family video.

