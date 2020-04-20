The Internet Is Shook By Barack Obama's Title in Michael Jordan Documentary

Father, husband, senator, president and "former Chicago resident."

Over the weekend, pop culture and sports fanatics alike were glued to their TVs when the new Michael Jordan docu-series was released.

Titled The Last Dance, ESPN's latest series features many interview subjects discussing the Chicago Bulls basketball player's legacy.

When Barack Obama appeared on the screen, fans couldn't help but notice his title was "former Chicago resident."

Sure, it's completely true. At the same time, many viewers immediately began to question why Illinois' former senator and United States commander-in-chief had such a small title.

So what's the reasoning behind it? Allow director Jason Hehir to explain.

"That is a Michael thing. Barack Obama is not the kind of guy that I can find his number and text him. Michael had a connection," Jason explained to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. "But I was pretty adamant that we don't have people in here who don't have an organic connection to the story."