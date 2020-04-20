Kelly Ripa's "Root Watch" Has Never Been More Relatable

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Mon., Apr. 20, 2020 7:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kelly Ripa's "Root Watch" has never been more relatable. 

On Sunday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host treated fans to her weekly update, where she has been documenting her changing hair color as she practices social distancing. To mark week 5 of her hilarious series, she posted a close-up shot of her roots to her Instagram Stories, showing off her contrasting blonde strands.

"#rootwatch week 5," she wrote. "All Root edition." Poking fun at the situation, the mom of three also added a GIF of Sophia from The Golden Girls, where the beloved sitcom character can be seen holding up a pair of Wolverine claws and winking. 

Her hair appointments aren't the only thing that Kelly has been missing in recent weeks. Back in March, she joked that she needs to treat her "acute Botox deficiency" and filmed herself getting Botox on social media. "In this time, we can notice that there's been a lot of worrying," she said in a video posted to Instagram. "You can see it's written all over my face."

Photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Family Moments

In addition to documenting her relatable social distancing woes, Kelly has been candid about the struggles of being away from her older family members, particularly her parents. During an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, she became emotional as she told her co-host Ryan Seacrestthat she misses them. 

"I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents," she said while starting to tear up. "And my kids, like, won't hug me. And I'm like, 'Guys we've all been in lockdown together. We're fine. You can give me a hug. It's fine.'"

Kelly Ripa, Root Watch Week 5

Instagram

Kelly has also been using her Instagram to share uplifting messages with fans and encourage positivity. Reposting a list of affirmations to help ease anxieties surrounding the pandemic, the daytime host reminded her followers that "it's ok" to feel scared, alone and overwhelmed during this challenging time. "Because it struck a chord. Here's my It's OK/ It's Not OK list. I'm sure you have your own," she wrote.

In another post, she shared a TikTok video of singer Kim Tavar performing a beautiful rendition of "America The Beautiful." She captioned the heartwarming video, "@kimtavar Just what we need when we need it."

To do their part, Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts on March 19. Part of their charitable donation will benefit WIN, the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing to women and children in New York City. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: CBD Beauty Products

Happy 4/20! See the Best CBD Beauty Products of 2020

E-Comm: Quarantine Beauty Needs

All Your Quarantine Beauty Needs Answered—Without Leaving the House

Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna Recruits Husband Harry Hamlin to Help Color Her Hair Amid Social Distancing

Ecomm: Online shopping

This Weekend's Best Sales: Coach, Free People, Nordstrom & More

Sephora

Sephora Spring Savings Event: VIB Rouge Access Starts Now!

Ecomm: These Scents Will Help Lighten Your Mood

These Scents Will Help Lighten Your Mood (And Smell Good, Too)

E-comm: Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, grooming

Nick and Joe Jonas' Groomer Shares Hair Trimmers & Products Your Man Needs

TAGS/ Kelly Ripa , Hair , Beauty , Instagram , Funny , Live With Kelly and Ryan , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.