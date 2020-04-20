EXCLUSIVE!

Viola Davis Heads to Celebrity IOU to Honor Old Roommate With Emotional Renovation

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 20, 2020 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Viola Davis is giving back. The Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner who currently stars in the final season of How to Get Away With Murder has teamed up with brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott for Celebrity IOU airing Monday, April 27 on HGTV and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek.

In the Celebrity IOU, Viola wants to give back to a life-long friend, Michelle, and transform her Minneapolis home. Michelle and Viola were roommates during their years at The Juilliard School. Now, Michelle is a mom and cancer survivor and Viola teams with the Property Brothers stars to give her pal a new modern kitchen, an open floor plan and a room she can relax and rejuvenate in.

Photos

25 Surprising Secrets About HGTV Revealed

"I understand the givers in the world—I really do," the How to Get Away With Murder star said in a statement. "Every once in a while, I think the giver can get exhausted and drained and depleted and needs to be reminded that they're a gift to people too. So, this renovation of Michelle's home is my gift to her."

Celebrity IOU

HGTV

The Scott brothers previously teamed up with Brad Pitt and Melissa McCarthy for episodes of Celebrity IOU. Additional content from the show can be found on HGTV's digital platforms.

"The reason I want to do this for Michelle is because I love her, and it's my way of showing my love for her," Viola said in a statement. "And, also because she deserves something just for her."

The exclusive promo above features Viola Davis getting down and dirty in the renovation. "I wanted to do something big," she says. See the emotional reveal in the video above.

Celebrity IOU airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on HGTV.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Michael Jordan, Barack Obama

The Internet Is Shook By Barack Obama's Title in Michael Jordan Documentary

"The Baker and the Beauty" Peek: Does Daniel's Family Approve?

sMothered Season 2

sMothered Season 2 Has a Mother-Daughter Duo Who Shower Together

Viola Davis Surprises BFF With Dream Home on "Celebrity I.O.U."

Joe Keery, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Sparks Concern From Fans Over Apparent Twitter Hack

Hollywood

The Trailer for Ryan Murphy's Hollywood Is Full of Glitz, Glamour and All Your Favorite Stars

T.I. & Tiny Friends & Family Hustle

T.I. Explains Why He "Feels the Need to Protect" His Daughters From Heartbreak

TAGS/ Viola Davis , HGTV , Property Brothers , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.