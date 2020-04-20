Viola Davis Heads to Celebrity IOU to Honor Old Roommate With Emotional Renovation

Viola Davis is giving back. The Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner who currently stars in the final season of How to Get Away With Murder has teamed up with brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott for Celebrity IOU airing Monday, April 27 on HGTV and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek.

In the Celebrity IOU, Viola wants to give back to a life-long friend, Michelle, and transform her Minneapolis home. Michelle and Viola were roommates during their years at The Juilliard School. Now, Michelle is a mom and cancer survivor and Viola teams with the Property Brothers stars to give her pal a new modern kitchen, an open floor plan and a room she can relax and rejuvenate in.