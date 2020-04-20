Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Sparks Concern From Fans Over Apparent Twitter Hack

Joe Keery was the victim of a Twitter hack, his rep has confirmed to E! News.

On Monday, fans of the Stranger Things star grew concerned when they noticed an influx of tweets from Keery's account, which is rarely used by the actor. According to Metro UK, the tweets featured racist and problematic messages ranging from accusations that he was "molested" on the set of the hit Netflix drama to hurling insults at other Twitter users.

The hacker also roped in Keery's Stranger Things co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin, taking aim at the young actors with a series of insensitive tweets.

As the hack unfolded in the middle of the night, fans voiced their concern via Twitter, causing the phrase "joe keery hacked' to trend on Twitter. "someone hacked joe keery and is posting the most horrible things," one fan warned. "i hope they are working on this now and that he's okay. this is a bad hack guys."