Liam Payne Officially Confirms That a One Direction Reunion Is Happening

This is the best song ever.

On Sunday afternoon, Liam Payne went on Instagram Live with Swedish DJ Alesso to talk about new music (the two recently released their collaborative single "Midnight") but of course, fans could not resist asking a question or two... or a lot about One Direction.

As the band's 10th anniversary is only months away, fans have recently been speculating that Liam, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have something special in store. And if you're wondering, fans have also speculated that Zayn Malik could also be joining in on the celebrations.

Last weekend, One Directioners noticed that Liam, Harry, Louis and Niall and the official One Direction account each began following Zayn on Twitter again after his 2015 exit from the band. Plus, others pointed out that Zayn was no longer listed as an "ex-member" of the band on Google and is now back to being listed as "vocals."

So fast forward to today, it looks like Liam has confirmed that there is in fact something in the works involving some of the One Direction members.