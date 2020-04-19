Cody Simpson Gets Honest About Marriage and Dating ''Independent'' Women

Get ready to fall more in love with Cody Simpson.

The Australian singer recently opened up about his thoughts on marriage, dating "independent" women and how Miley Cyrus brings out his creative side.

If anything, the 23-year-old star will surprise you with his words—which offer deep insight and wisdom, especially for someone so young. He credits the strong women in his life for making him a "better human."

"I owe a lot of my humility to these women. My ability to make good decisions comes from the way I was raised: I don't want to disappoint mum or my grandmothers," he told The Sydney Morning Herald. "They've shown me that being close to your mum and grandmothers makes you a better human."

For him, this type of upbringing it's no wonder he's attracted to fierce women.

Aside from being with the "Mother's Daughter" singer, he previously dated Gigi Hadid for quite some time.

"I dated Gigi Hadid for two years and have always enjoyed being with independent women who are strong individuals," he shared. "I have never really been heartbroken in the deepest sense, but I have been disappointed in relationships."