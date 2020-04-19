Rachel McAdams Makes a Rare Comment About Her Son That Moms Will Relate to

Rachel McAdams is keeping it real when it comes to parenting.

As some pop culture fans will know, the Canadian star is notorious for being tight-lipped about her personal life, especially when it comes to her family.

However, the Spotlight actress recently opened up about motherhood and how she's spending time with her 2-year-old son, whom she shares with her boyfriend Jamie Linden.

"I have a very welcome distraction through my son, who is 2," Rachel said during a virtual appearance on Canada's Heroes of Health: Covid-19 Stream-a-Thon—which she donated $10,000 to support local healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"So that's what I do... all the time," she quipped.

Adding, "He's so entertaining! I thought about, 'Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?' You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun."