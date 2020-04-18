Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and More Close One World Concert With Breathtaking Performance

Global Citizen
by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Apr. 18, 2020 7:15 PM
Global Citizen
One word: Chills.
Just when we thought Taylor Swift's first-ever performance of "Soon You'll Get Better" was enough to send us over the edge, the One World: Together at Home concert special closed with a surprise that will pull every last one of your heartstrings.
Lady Gaga, who helped curate the event alongside Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, was joined by Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend for an absolutely breathtaking performance of "The Prayer."
Emcees for the evening, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, expressed their gratitude before announcing the final, unforgettable number.
"On behalf of myself and the thousands of Jimmy's hosting tonight, we want to thank Global Citizen for making the show possible," Colbert said.
When Colbert teased what was coming next, Fallon chimed in, "Tiger King singing 'I Saw a Tiger?'"
Not quite, Jimmy. But what came next was so, so much better.
For more details on tonight's start-studded event, catch up with our live blog here.
