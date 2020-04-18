Billie Eilish Wants Fans at Home to ''Feel Good'' During Her One World Performance

Billie Eilish's One World: Together At Home performance is all we've ever wanted.

On Saturday, the Grammy winner showed her support for the healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic with a moving performance of "Sunny" by Bobby Hebb.

Joining in from home with her brother Finneas, the musical siblings put on a touching performance of the 1966 Jazz and R&B song, with her brother on the piano. "I chose to sing Sunny by Bobby Hebb, I love this song, it's always warmed my heart and I want to make you guys feel good," she said before performing.

Concluding her performance, the singer said: "Sending my love to you and I want to thank all the healthcare workers risking their lives to save ours. Thank you guys so much."

Eilish was just one of the many musicians that came together to celebrate the cause, which was the brainchild of Lady Gagain an effort to raise money for coronavirus rapid relief efforts.

Kicking off the historic benefit concert was Andra Day, who performed her empowering anthem "Rise Up." Maren Morris was also on the star-studded roster and treated fans to a performance of her and Hozier's duet "The Bones," marking her first performance since giving birth to her son in March. Choosing a song close to his heart, Ben Platt performed a cover of The Beatles' timeless hit "I Want To Hold Your Hand."