Dare to Compare 16 Celebrity Style Transformations From Coachella to Stagecoach

Hollywood is a little bit country, and a little bit rock 'n' roll. 

This time of the year, your favorite celebrities from music, movies, reality TV and more typically pack their bags and travel to Indio, Calif., to experience either Coachella or Stagecoach. In fact, some can't help but attend both music festivals. 

Over the years, we've spotted a fair share of celebs dancing and partying in the desert at both celebrations. And as you likely could have guessed, the fashion transformations cannot be denied. 

While Coachella is the perfect time to bust out flower crowns, Stagecoach gives both men and women the perfect excuse to dust off the cowboy boots and hats. 

Although we have to wait until October until we hopefully get the chance to observe this year's must-see fashion, we decided to celebrate Stagecoach's originally scheduled weekend by looking at Hollywood's style transformations. 

From A-list musicians like Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas to world-famous supermodels like Shanina Shaik and Josephine Skriver, stars absolutely love festival season and having the opportunity to show off their unique style to fans. 

Bachelor Nation at Stagecoach

But do they really switch up their looks depending on the festival? 

We investigated and found some surprising results in our gallery below

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for FIJI / Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick & Joe Jonas

During Coachella 2013, the Jonas Brothers lived for pool parties and graphic t-shirts. At Stagecoach 2018, it was all about bold prints and the music of Shania Twain. 

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Kellan Lutz, Brittany Gonzales

Joe Scarnici/WireImage / Instagram

Kellan & Brittany Lutz

The couple that dresses to impress during festival season together stays together. 

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Corinne Olympios

Joe Scarnici/WireImage / Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for JustFab.com

Corinne Olympios

The Bachelor in Paradise star will make anyone a member of Team Corn with her bright, colorful and unique outfit choices.

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Josephine Skriver

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for A-OK Collective, LLC./ Instagram

Josephine Skriver

The Victoria's Secret model nails it on the runway. And when it comes to Coachella and Stagecoach, the supermodel never disappoints. 

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger / Instagram

Patrick Schwarzenegger

He's a model, actor, investor and festival season fashion icon. Whether it's rock or country, this concertgoer never disappoints with his outfits. 

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Audrina Patridge

C Flanigan/FilmMagic / Chevrolet

Audrina Patridge

From The Hills to the desert, MTV's reality star always knows how to dress in style for festival season. 

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Nick Viall

Vivien Killilea/WireImage / Instagram

Nick Viall

Hey ladies, keep your eyes out for this eligible Bachelor Nation member in the desert. 

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Jeannie Mai

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka / Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for LG

Jeannie Mai

At each festival, The Real co-host makes it a priority to showcase her unique fashion sense. 

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Diplo

Peter Donaghy / Instagram

Diplo

No shirt, no problem! Let the good times roll day and night in the desert! 

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Shanina Shaik

Christian Vierig/Getty Images / Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for LG

Shanina Shaik

Whether lounging at the Revolve Festival during Coachella or whooping it up at Neon Carnival during Stagecoach, this supermodel knows just what to wear. 

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Scott Eastwood

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Republic Records/UMG /Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for LG

Scott Eastwood

Add a cowboy hat and bandana and the Made Here fashion designer is ready for Stagecoach. 

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, DJ Ruckus

Cassidy Sparrow/WireImage / Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for LG

DJ Ruckus

He may have a jam-packed schedule performing at the hottest parties each festival weekend. But that won't stop the DJ from showing off his fashion style. 

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Robby Hayes

Cassidy Sparrow/WireImage / Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for JustFab.com

Robby Hayes

At Coachella, the Bachelor in Paradise star was spotted at Neon Carnival. In comparison, Stagecoach saw the Siesta Key star hanging out at Jessie James Decker's fashion party with his then-girlfriend Juliette Porter. 

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Becca Tilley

Joshua Blanchard for Getty for boohoo.com / Becca Tilley / Instagram

Becca Tilley

When not enjoying the music of both festivals, the Bachelor Nation member and Scrubbing In podcast co-host can likely be found posing in her A+ fashion outfits. 

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Brandii Cyrus

Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images for NYLON / Instagram

Brandi Cyrus

Whether attending the Coachella "Desert Jam" presented by Lucky + NYLON or Jessie James Decker's JustFab Stagecoach party, this DJ dresses to impress. 

Coachella and Stagecoach Fashion, Lauren Bushnell

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for JustFab / Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

Lauren Bushnell

Whether supporting her JustFab collection or dancing in the grassy fields, The Bachelor star always looks her best during festival season. 

