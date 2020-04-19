See Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and More Stars' Shocking Hair Transformations

Celebrities just can't help but switch up their hairstyle.

With beauty salons and barber shops remaining closed, celebrities like Hilary Duff and Armie Hammer recently decided to take matters into their own hands by giving their famous locks a little update. From root touch-ups to pink hair, we applaud these DIY hair transformations and we might just "add to cart" some hair dye right now.

During a recent Today show broadcast from home, co-host Carson Daly attempted to cut his own hair with the guidance of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. He later pranked his Instagram followers with a photoshopped picture of his transformation revealing a bald head.

After many fans fell for the joke, he posted another photo revealing his hair was still in-tact and voluminous as ever, captioning the post: "Real vs Fake. I jokingly posted the bald pic & got SO MUCH positive reaction, I actually feel bad [laughing emojis] I never thought anyone would think it's real. Turns out, literally, everyone did! It was fun to laugh for most of the day...nice break from reality. Thanks everyone! @todayshow."

And to think we fell for it?!