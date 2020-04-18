Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo Calls Out ''Out of Touch'' TV Doctors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Dr. Meredith Grey has spoken.

On Saturday morning, Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo took to Twitter to slam "out of touch" television doctors spreading controversial opinions in regards to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The old white guy TV docs who say stupid selfish sh-t should yes... walk that sh-t right back... to your lazy boys and sit your st-pid asses down in your living rooms on your golf courses where you live," Pompeo wrote on Twitter. "Tired out of touch old fools don't get me started today."

The "out of touch" TV doctors that the actress was referring to were Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil and Dr. Drew Pinsky. The trio made headlines in recent days for going on air to make absurd claims and comments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, despite not being experts on infectious diseases.

Pompeo continued, "Also to those out of touch tv docs which I'm sure they would call me lol...you took an oath so so many years ago to do no harm... making careless statements in this environment when so many healthcare workers are suffering physically and emotionally....is defying that oath."