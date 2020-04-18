Ben Platt Covers The Beatles For Emotional One World: Together At Home Performance

Ben Platt is giving the gift of song during these difficult times.

On Saturday, The Politician star treated One World: Together At Home viewers to a moving cover of The Beatles' hit song "I Want To Hold Your Hand." Before diving into the classic tune, he explained that the song has taken on a new meaning to him since practicing social distancing.

"I'm so grateful to be here among all of these fantastic artists to share some music when we all need it," he said into the camera. "I'm gonna sing two songs for you: The first is a cover of a song that I hope that many of you will know. It's something that we can all relate to right now, especially those of us like me whose love language is physical affection. I'm missing that right now."

Sitting behind his piano from his home, the Dear Evan Hansen star showed off his impressive pipes as he delivered an emotional stripped-down rendition of the British band's hit track.