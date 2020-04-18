Ben Platt Covers The Beatles For Emotional One World: Together At Home Performance

by emily belfiore | Sat., Apr. 18, 2020

Ben Platt is giving the gift of song during these difficult times. 

On Saturday, The Politician star treated One World: Together At Home viewers to a moving cover of The Beatles' hit song "I Want To Hold Your Hand." Before diving into the classic tune, he explained that the song has taken on a new meaning to him since practicing social distancing.

"I'm so grateful to be here among all of these fantastic artists to share some music when we all need it," he said into the camera. "I'm gonna sing two songs for you: The first is a cover of a song that I hope that many of you will know. It's something that we can all relate to right now, especially those of us like me whose love language is physical affection. I'm missing that right now."

Sitting behind his piano from his home, the Dear Evan Hansen star showed off his impressive pipes as he delivered an emotional stripped-down rendition of the British band's hit track.

In the wake of the pandemic, several timeless songs have become empowering anthems to keep sprits high. Back in March, Gal Gadotrecruited her celeb pals to sing an uplifting rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" and reminded everyone that we're all connected.

"We're all in this together, we will get through it together," Gadot captioned the star-studded video. "Let's imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne."

Platt was just one of the many performers that came together during the historic benefit concert, which raised over $35 million for coronavirus rapid relief efforts across the world. 

Among the star-studded performers was Andra Day, who delivered a moving rendition of her song "Rise Up," Niall Horan, who treated fans to an acoustic performance of his new song "Black and White," Maren Morris, who teamed up with Hozier for her first performance after giving birth to her son, and The Killers, who brought the nostalgia with their hit song "Mr. Brightside." 

