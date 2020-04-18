How Victoria Beckham Celebrated Her ''Stranger Than Usual'' Birthday

A birthday Victoria Beckham will never forget.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girls member celebrated her 46th birthday unlike any other. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the star wasn't able to go all out and celebrate with a huge bash.

However, that doesn't mean she didn't have one memorable birthday.

She got to spend it with her husband, David Beckham, and kids: Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Harper Beckham. She explained that her son, Brooklyn Beckham wasn't able to join in on the fun.

"It's my birthday. Perhaps a stranger birthday than usual," she shared on Instagram on Friday, alongside a throwback image of herself. "But I am so grateful to be safe and well and with @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven while missing @brooklynbeckham and all my family I can't be with today."

She added, "I know we will all be dancing together in spirit to my playlist tonight!"