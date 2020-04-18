See Every Performer at the One World: Together At Home Concert

The day is here for one of the largest Coronavirus fundraising relief efforts to date with One World: Together at Home

Curated by Lady Gaga and in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Heath Organization, the One World: Together at Home event will celebrate healthcare workers against the globe at the frontlines of the pandemic. The event will also support the U.N. Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund. 

Ahead of this weekend's event, the 34-year-old singer and songwriter has already worked with both organizations to secure $35 million in donations for the COVID-19 Response Fund. 

During the highly-anticipated event, we'll see performances and appearances from musical guests including Paul McCartneyStevie WonderBillie EilishLizzoAlicia KeysBecky GElton JohnKacey MusgravesUsherJ BalvinLuis Fonsi and many more. 

Viewers at home from all over the globe will also see appearances from their favorite non-musician celebs like Victoria BeckhamDavid BeckhamIdris ElbaAmy PoehlerLeslie Odom Jr.Jimmy Kimmel and more. 

If you missed any performances during the One World: Together At Home event, make sure to scroll through our gallery and follow along with our live blog!

One World: Together at Home Event, Adam Lambert

Global Citizen

Adam Lambert

The American Idol alum wowed views with his rendition of "Mad World."

One World: Together at Home Event, Andra Day

Global Citizen

Andra Day

She kicked off the star-studded event by singing her hit "Rise Up."

One World: Together at Home Event, Niall Horan

Global Citizen

Niall Horan

The former boy bander played his guitar while belting out "Black and White."

One World: Together at Home Event, Vishal Mishra

Global Citizen

Vishal Mishra

After his stunning performance of "Aaj Bhi," the singer took a moment to send his gratitude to everyone doing their part amid the Coronavirus pandemic: "Thank you for being the angel right now."

One World: Together at Home Event, Sofi Tukker

Global Citizen

Sofi Tukker

"From our house to yours," the duo began, "This is our song 'Purple Hat.'"

One World: Together at Home Event, Maren Morris

Global Citizen

Maren Morris & Hozier

In her first performance since giving birth, the country superstar was joined by Hozier for their hit "Bones."

