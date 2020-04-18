Vanessa Bryant Shares Special Tribute to Kobe on What Would've Been Their 19th Wedding Anniversary

A love like no other.

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her "king" and her one true love, Kobe Bryant. On Saturday, the 37-year-old star took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message about late Lakers icon.

In fact, she reminded everyone that today holds a special place in her heart—because they would've celebrated almost two decades of marriage together.

"My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby," Vanessa shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and the basketball legend. "I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you."

Sadly, this marks the first year Vanessa celebrates her wedding anniversary without her husband.

As fans of the couple will remember, Kobe passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in mid-January. Additionally, the pair's daughter Gianna "Gigi" Maria-Onore Bryant and seven others died in the aircraft.